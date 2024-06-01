Lok Sabha Election 2024 | 'VIP culture should end' Says Harbhajan After Casting Vote In Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab): Former Indian cricketer and Current Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Harbhajan Singh cast his vote on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. He also urged voters in Jalandhar to come in large numbers and vote for electing the government.

Harbhajan Singh casted his vote in Jalandhar. (Video: ANI)

After casting his vote, the 43-year-old also mentioned that there shouldn’t be any VIP culture and everyone should have equal power to exercise their voting rights without any differentiation.

"I expect that people come in large numbers to vote and I want maximum polling in Jalandhar. It is our duty and we should bring the government that we want, a government that can work for the people. I am not a VIP at all, the VIP culture should end. If one can stand in a queue for a langar, then one can stand here too," Harbhajan told ANI after casting his vote.

Harbhajan has been one of the all-time great spinners in Indian cricket. He bid farewell to the sport in December 2021. Harbhajan used to bamboozle the best of the batters with a ‘Doosra’ in which he had mastered his art.

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests for the national side taking 417 scalps from them. He also represented the nation in 236 ODIs and 19 T20Is taking 269 and 18 wickets respectively. The last white-ball appearance for the Indian off-spinner came in 2016 in the Asia Cup match against UAE.

Harbhajan has also featured in 163 IPL games taking 150 scalps in the league.