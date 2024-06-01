ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Sabha Election 2024 | 'VIP culture should end' Says Harbhajan After Casting Vote In Jalandhar

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has cast his vote in the seventh phase of the ongoing election in his hometown Jalandhar on Saturday. The current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP also appealed everyone to come out and vote for a government that could work for them.

Harbhahajan casts his vote
File Photo: Harbhajan Singh (ANI Pictures)

Jalandhar (Punjab): Former Indian cricketer and Current Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Harbhajan Singh cast his vote on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. He also urged voters in Jalandhar to come in large numbers and vote for electing the government.

Harbhajan Singh casted his vote in Jalandhar. (Video: ANI)

After casting his vote, the 43-year-old also mentioned that there shouldn’t be any VIP culture and everyone should have equal power to exercise their voting rights without any differentiation.

"I expect that people come in large numbers to vote and I want maximum polling in Jalandhar. It is our duty and we should bring the government that we want, a government that can work for the people. I am not a VIP at all, the VIP culture should end. If one can stand in a queue for a langar, then one can stand here too," Harbhajan told ANI after casting his vote.

Harbhajan has been one of the all-time great spinners in Indian cricket. He bid farewell to the sport in December 2021. Harbhajan used to bamboozle the best of the batters with a ‘Doosra’ in which he had mastered his art.

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests for the national side taking 417 scalps from them. He also represented the nation in 236 ODIs and 19 T20Is taking 269 and 18 wickets respectively. The last white-ball appearance for the Indian off-spinner came in 2016 in the Asia Cup match against UAE.

Harbhajan has also featured in 163 IPL games taking 150 scalps in the league.

Read More

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Gautam Gambhir, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni Cast vote
Last Updated : 18 hours ago

TAGGED:

HARBHAJAN SINGHJALANDGHAR LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCYHARBHAJAN SINGH CAST VOTELOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.