Youth Drowns to Death, Another Missing During Holi Celebration at Mumbai Beach

Mumbai: In a tragic incident reported from Maharashtra on the occasion of Holi, a youth drowned to death while another is missing during Holi celebrations at Mahim beach in the state on Monday March 25, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Kinjle while the missing youth has been identified as Yash Kagda. The incident took place at around 5 pm on Monday during Holi celebrations at Dhulwadi beach walk in Mahim area of Mumbai.

An official said that as part of the Holi celebrations, children had assembled at the beach to celebrate the festival of colors with their friends. While the celebrations were going on, at least six children were overwhelmed by the powerful sea currents causing panic among the revelers.

After receiving information about the incident, a fire brigade and security guards rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Firefighters have managed to save four youth who drowned in the sea. However, the youth Harsh Kinjle died in the incident while another youth is missing. The rescuers have intensified the operation to retrieve the body of the missing youth who is also feared to have died in the incident.

Meanhile, two of the rescued youth were sent to the Hinduja Hospital and were later discharged for home after treatment. On the occasion of Rang Panchami yesterday, various programs were organized everywhere. At the same time, in many places, groups of young boys and girls were seen celebrating Rangpanchami together. These children had crowded many squares in Mumbai on the occasion of Rangpanchami.

The cases of children drowning in the sea in Mumbai have increased drastically these days especially at Juhu Chowpatty where such incidents are seen happening frequently. Common people have demanded to increase the observation towers. Former Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal had also given instructions to increase observation towers on Juhu Chowpatty but the directions remained confined to papers only.