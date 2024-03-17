Two Children Drowned to Death at Rajasthan's Kota; Two Others Swam to Safety

Kota (Rajasthan) : A case of drowning of four children has come to light in the canal of Chambal river in the Keshoraipatan police station area adjacent to the Kota city. Two of these children were taken out safely, while two others drowned. During the search, the bodies of both the children were found. These four children are residents of different colonies of Kota city.

They had gone to Seenta canal near Merana village in Keshoraipatan area to take bath, where this accident took place. On receiving the information, the police from the Kunhadi police station of Kota city and Keshoraipatan police station of Bundi reached the spot. This case was coming under Keshoraipatan police station.

Senior police officials also came to the spot and started investigation. Divers and SDRF team of Kota Municipal Corporation were called and intensive search was started in the canal.

Keshoraipatan Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Bhargava said that four children living in Kota city had come to take bath. These include Siddham Aggarwal, Yatharth Yogi, Aditya Pandey and Piyush Meena. The force of water in the canal was high. Due to this, these people started drowning. However, Siddham Aggarwal and Yatharth Yogi came out after getting the opportunity, while Aditya Pandey and Piyush Meena drowned.

The incident took place around 9 am, after which their search was started at 11 am. Piyush's body was recovered from the canal at around 1 am, while Aditya's body was found at 1:30 am. Both the bodies were found at a distance of 50 to 60 meters from the spot.