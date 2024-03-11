Three Youths on Way to Ram Mandir Drown to Death in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

Kanpur: Three of the six youths from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur who were on their way to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple, died due to drowning in the Saryu river on Sunday March 10, sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Pranshu Singh, Harshit Awasthi and Shubham Mishra. Sources said that the trio died due to drowning in the Saryu river while taking a bath in the river on their way to Ayodhya to visit the Ram temple.

It is learnt that the trio along with Kanishk, Krishna and Aman, all residents of Barra Vishwabank I-Block of Kanpur, had gone to Ayodhya last Saturday to visit the Ram temple. On Sunday, all six friends had gone to take bath in the Saryu river of Ayodhya.

While bathing in the river, the three youths drowned in the river while three others were rescued by the divers present at the ghat, an official said. The bodies of the three youth were brought to Kanpur late on Sunday night. The last rites of the three youths will be performed in Kanpur on Monday.

When the family members received the information about the incident, they left for Ayodhya from Kanpur to get the bodies. The bodies will be handed over to the families after completing legal formalities in this regard, the official said.

CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences with the bereaved families. SP candidate from Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat Raja Rampal and SP MLA from Aryanagar Assembly Amitabh Bajpai visited the bereaved families of the deceased youth.

Harshit Awasthi, one of the deceased youth, was a second year BA student. He is survived by his father Lalit Narayan Awasthi, mother Anita Devi and two sisters Aarti and Manshu. The family has been devastated due to Harshit's death.

Pranshu Singh, the second deceased youth is survived by his father Om Prakash Chauhan, mother Anita and brother Sarthak. Shubham, the third deceased youth was a third year B.Sc. student. Shubham's father Mohan Mishra is a hawker and also does a private job. Besides his father, Shubham is survived by mother Vibha Mishra and younger brother Rajan.