Manchester City Create History, Clinch Fourth Premier League Title in a Row

By ANI

Published : May 20, 2024

Manchester City FC scripted a history, becoming the first team to clinch fourth consecutive Premier League title. Manchester City defeated West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday.
Manchester [UK]: Manchester City created history by winning its fourth consecutive Premier League title by defeating West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday. It took just 79 seconds for Phil Foden to put the Blues ahead, before doubling the advantage in the 18th minute by heading the ball over the line, which was assisted by Jeremy Doku's cross.

However, West Ham reduced the lead to just one as Mohammed Kudus scored a goal just before halftime (the 42nd minute) through a scissors kick. At halftime, City were leading the West Han team 2-1. In the 59th minute, Rodri scored a goal that doubled Manchester City's lead. After this goal, there was no looking back as the side clinched it's fourth consecutive title in the Premier League. Foden was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, in which he scored two goals for his side.

"Not just me, all the lads have played in important games, we've played this scenario over. We were confident. It's paid off. It was the perfect start. The [nickname] sniper is going to stay forever now. This feeling will never get old. I want this winning feeling always," Foden said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Guardiola won his 17th trophy since taking over at the Etihad and the third of this season after lifting the UEFA European Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

