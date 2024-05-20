Never Missed Inking Finger: 120-Yr-Old Man Casts Vote in Barabanki LS Seat With 90-Yr-Old Brother

Barabanki: Exemplifying their civic duties, a 120-year-old man and his 90-year-old brother came to the polling booth to personally cast their votes on the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Monday.

Kanhaiya Lal (120) and Ramsagar (90), residents of Katesar of Zaidpur Assembly constituency, arrived at a polling station in Padra by e-rickshaw. Family members escorted them to the booth one by one to cast their votes. After which, they were escorted back to the rickshaw. People who were standing in queues in front of the booth were surprised to see the determination of the two super seniors to exercise their democratic rights.

According to Kanhaiya Lal, he has been a witness to all the elections that have been held so far. He said he has never failed to ink his finger. "I may be physically weak but am determined to strengthen our democracy," he said.

Kanhaiya Lal asked his nephew to accompany him and his brother to the polling booth. Following which, an e-rickshaw was hired to take the two to cast their votes. His brother Ramsagar was bitten by a snake about 20 years ago and since then is unable to walk without support.

The two brothers appealed all to exercise their democratic right and participate in selecting the country's leader.

Voting in Barabanki Lok Sabha seat began at 7 am. This time, BJP's Rajrani Rawat is pitted against Congress's Tanuj Punia here. In 2019, the seat was won by BJP's Upendra Singh Rawat.