Telangana: 4 Youths Drown to Death While Bathing in River to Wash Off Holi Colours

Asifabad (Telangana) : There was a tragedy during the Holi festival celebrations in Kumuram Bhim Asifabad district. Four youths, who had played Holi and went to bath in the river, died by drowing. The deceased were identified as Kamalakar, Santhosh, Praveen and Sai who hail from Nadimabad in Kautala Mandal.

Sources said that they got drenched in the Holi colours in the morning hours and all the friends had a happy time. Later, they went to take a bath in the nearby Wardha River at Tatipalli. They left the clothes on the bank and went down to bathe in the river. They were trapped in the swirling waters and could not swim to safety. The depth of the river was also not known. One after the other, all the four of them got lost in the river.

The local people noticed this and informed the police. The police conducted a search with the help of boats and all the four dead bodies were found at a short distance from the spot. The family members wept as the youths happily went to celebrate Holi early in the morning but eventually got drowned. The police have registered a case and are investigating the case.

In another incident, a girl who went to fill water in colored bottles in Narayana Peta district died when the water tank collapsed. Two others were injured in the incident. The deceased girl is identified as Lakshmi Pranathi, a student of 7th standard in Gopalpet street in Narayanapet district center.

During Holi, she had fun with her friends, sprinkling colors and playing enthusiastically. She went to the water tank with her friends to fill the water in colored bottles. The tank suddenly collapsed and the debris fell on them. In this accident, Lakshmi Pranathi died and two others were seriously injured. Locals immediately shifted them to Narayanapet District Hospital.

In a Holi-related incident at Rajasthan's Kota, three children aged between 6 to 11 years were drowned to death in Bapawar police station area. They had gone to take bath in Parvan river where the mishap occurred. The villagers have taken out the dead bodies from the river. Bapawar police station officer Uttam Singh said that the incident took place in Umrada village.

The children's parents had gone to work. No one was aware of this incident. When the three children were not found at home, their family members searched. After this, information was received about the children going towards the river. When they reached there, the clothes of all three were found on the banks of the river.

The SHO said that the bodies of the three have been brought to the Community Health Center of Bapawar, where the post-mortem will be conducted. After this, the bodies will be handed over to the relatives.