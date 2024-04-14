Bodies of father, son, grandson found at their Baranagar home near Kolkata

Published : Apr 14, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Bodies of father, son, grandson found at their Baranagar home near Kolkata

Bodies of three people, including an elderly man and his son and grandson, were found in Baranagar area on the outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday.

Baranagar(WB): In a shocking incident, the bodies of three persons, a father-son-grandson trio, were discovered at their residence in Baranagar, located on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Sunday.

Police were alerted about the matter when local residents detected a foul odour coming from the premises. Officers from Baranagar police station forcibly entered the residence and found the bodies of Shankar Haldar (72), his son Abhijit Halder alias Bappa (42), and his 15-year-old grandson Devparna, all bearing sharp weapon injuries.

The precise cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem examination of the bodies, police added. Following preliminary investigation, police suspect two murders and a suicide, speculated to have occurred approximately two days earlier. Baranagar police station started an investigation and sent the bodies for autopsy.

