Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide In Police Lock-Up

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 7:56 PM IST

Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide In Police Lock-Up

The man was in police custody after being arrested in connection with his nephew's murder. A medical team has been set up to probe into the alleged suicide.

Dausa (Rajasthan): A man from Rajasthan's Dausa district, who was arrested on charges of his nephew's murder, allegedly died by suicide inside his lock-up in Lalsot police station, police said on Thursday.

According to Dausa SP Ranjita Sharma, the accused Manoj Meena was arrested for murdering his nephew Lokesh Meena on April 11 following alleged illicit relationship with the latter's wife. Based on the complaint of Lokesh's brother, Kunji Lal Meena, a case was registered against Manoj.

During investigation, it was revealed that Manoj along with his brother-in-law Dharmendra and other associates, had kidnapped his nephew and brutally murdered him a week ago.

After which, the accused buried Lokesh's body by digging a deep pit beside Morel river in Sawai Madhopur area, which is 10 km away from the crime scene. Police recovered the body and took Manoj into custody.

Sharma said that after arresting him, Manoj was lodged in a lock-up, where he allegedly died by suicide. After finding him unconscious, police took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Investigations are underway, he said.

A judicial magistrate has been appointed to investigate into the alleged suicide case. Also, a medical board has been constituted for impartial investigation.

Read more

  1. Man Kills Delhi Cop, Shoots 2 Others, Later Dies by Suicide
  2. UP Youth Hacks Sister To Death, Dies By Suicide Later
  3. Assam Shocker: Woman Kills Her Three Children In Karimganj; Attempts Suicide

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.