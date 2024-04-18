Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide In Police Lock-Up

Dausa (Rajasthan): A man from Rajasthan's Dausa district, who was arrested on charges of his nephew's murder, allegedly died by suicide inside his lock-up in Lalsot police station, police said on Thursday.

According to Dausa SP Ranjita Sharma, the accused Manoj Meena was arrested for murdering his nephew Lokesh Meena on April 11 following alleged illicit relationship with the latter's wife. Based on the complaint of Lokesh's brother, Kunji Lal Meena, a case was registered against Manoj.

During investigation, it was revealed that Manoj along with his brother-in-law Dharmendra and other associates, had kidnapped his nephew and brutally murdered him a week ago.

After which, the accused buried Lokesh's body by digging a deep pit beside Morel river in Sawai Madhopur area, which is 10 km away from the crime scene. Police recovered the body and took Manoj into custody.

Sharma said that after arresting him, Manoj was lodged in a lock-up, where he allegedly died by suicide. After finding him unconscious, police took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Investigations are underway, he said.

A judicial magistrate has been appointed to investigate into the alleged suicide case. Also, a medical board has been constituted for impartial investigation.