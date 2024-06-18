Renukaswamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan's Manager Dies by Suicide

Bengaluru: The sensational Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has taken a tragic turn with the death of Darshan’s manager Sridhar. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Darshan's farmhouse in Bengaluru, where Sridhar left behind a suicide note and a video message citing loneliness and stress as reasons for his drastic step. He emphasised that no one was responsible for his death.

This development comes amid the high-profile investigation into the murder of Renukaswamy. Darshan was arrested recently on charges of murdering the young man, who allegedly sent obscene messages to actress Pavitra Gowda. Reports suggest that Renukaswamy's actions were fuelled by anger over the rumoured relationship between Darshan and Pavitra, despite Darshan being married to Vijayalakshmi. Allegations surfaced that Darshan and Pavitra had been living together for the past decade, creating significant turmoil in Darshan’s personal life and provoking a reaction from Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy, a dedicated fan of Darshan, felt betrayed and responded with offensive messages to Pavitra, which led to his untimely death. The police arrested a total of 15 individuals in connection with the murder, reflecting the case's complexity and reach.

Sridhar's death highlights the immense pressure and scrutiny surrounding those involved in the case. The police are investigating both the murder of Renukaswamy and the circumstances of Sridhar’s death. This case continues to captivate Karnataka, exposing the intense and often dangerous interplay between celebrity, personal relationships and fan loyalty.

Read more: Real Star Upendra Reacts To Darshan's Detention In Renukaswamy Murder Case, Calls For Transparent Investigation