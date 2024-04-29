Haryana NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota as Shrill for Anti-Hanging Device Grows Louder

Kota: Amid calls to install anti-ganging devices in hostel rooms, a 19-year-old student from Haryana, who was preparing for NEET exams in Kota, died by suicide in his hostel room on Sunday night.

Police said the deceased student, who is identified as Sumit Kumar, was found dead at Uttam Residency of Landmark area. Sumit, who belonged to Rohtak in Haryana, has been living in Kota for the last one year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Soni said that the incident took place on Sunday night at around 10:30 pm. After the incident, police sealed his hostel room and informed his family members about the entire matter. He said after the arrival of the family members, post-mortem and other procedures will take place on Monday. This is the sixth suicide case in Kota this year.

Police could not ascertain the cause of the suicide. Locals of the area said there existed no anti-hanging device installed in the room of Uttam Residency where Sumit committed suicide.

In Kota, it has been made mandatory for all hostel and PG operators to install anti-suicide rods in their rooms. Sumit was supposed to appear for the NEET UG 2024 exam to be conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5. Sumit has already appeared for the NEET exam. There is a theory that perhaps he was under exam pressure, which forced him to take the extreme step.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.