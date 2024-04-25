Seven Students from Districts in Telangana Die by Suicide after Failing Intermediate Exam

Hyderabad (Telangana): Seven students from different districts of the state died by suicide on Wednesday, April 24, after failing the intermediate exams, leaving their parents in despair and shock. These incidents took place in Manchiryala, Khammam, Hyderabad, Mahbubabad, Siddipet and Hyderabad districts.

A student (18) from Naspur mandal of the Manchiryala district was a first-year MPC scholar. She was upset because she had failed two subjects. She told her parents that her mobile phone signal was acting up and went to the top floor of the house. When she did not return after long, her parents went upstairs and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Another student (16) from Tandur mandal of the Manchiryala district was also pursuing the same course. He failed four subjects and had lost all hope. He finally decided to end his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

A student (17) from Mudigonda in the Khammam district failed his Math paper and hung herself to death when no one was at home. As per sources, her father was upset and angry over her failure.

A student (16) from Redya of the Mahbubabad Mandal was a first year major in the Civics, Economics and Commerce (CEC) course. After failing Economics, she jumped into a well and died by suicide.

A student (17) from Chilkodu in the Mahbubabad District was a first year major in the Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BIPC) course. After failing Botany, she died by suicide when she was alone at home.

The student (16) residing in Hyderguda, Rangareddy district, after failing a subject, could not handle her depression. She ultimately succumbed to the stress and took away her life in the absence of everyone.

The student (17) residing in Kollur in the ​Sangareddy District had completed her Inter Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (MPC) degree. However, she was dissatisfied with his result and took away his life near a local pond.