Rahul Dravid Confirms T20 World Cup 2024 as His Last Assignment as India Head Coach

New York (United States): Rahul Dravid on Monday confirmed that he hasn't applied for the India head coach job saying the ongoing T20 World Cup will be his last assignment.

Dravid, who had taken charge of the team following the 2021 T20 World Cup, also confirmed that he has not reapplied for the position of the senior men's team head, applications for which were sought by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Every tournament is important. Every game that I've coached for India has been very important for me. So for me this is no different just because it is going to be the last one that I'm in charge of," he said when asked if this tournament held more significance as it was his last one in charge of the team.

"I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do. I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with but yeah but just considering, unfortunately just the kind of schedules and where I find myself in the stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to reapply," he added.

"So yeah, it'll be my last one but having said that it's no different for me to be very honest. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered and that will not change," he concluded.

Rahul Dravid, former India captain and batter, was first overseeing the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy and then joined the senior men's team as the head coach.

The 51-year-old's contract was extended after the ICC ODI World Cup, which was concluded in November 2023.

The former India captain shared his experiences with the young players and surely the entire team would be keen to win the ICC T20 World Cup and give a parting gift to Rahul Dravid, a Test specialist.

The BCCI will have to look for another candidate and it is likely that former India opener Gautam Gambhir could replace Dravid for the top job. Dravid succeeded former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri and his tenure was a mixed bag.