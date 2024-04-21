Body of Unmarried Girl Found in Hotel's Beauty Parlour, Family Demands Probe Suspecting Murder

Churu (Rajasthan): The dead body of a girl was discovered at the beauty salon at Hotel Suncity, which is located in the Churu district headquarters on Sunday. The body of a 24-year-old unmarried female, Bulbul, was discovered hanging in the parlour, police sources said. The family and hotel personnel were stunned to see her body hanging from the noose.

As per sources, Bulbul was a resident of ward number 27 of Churu headquarters and worked at a local salon. She did not reach home till late evening on Saturday and her family members were worried about this. She could not be contacted despite several efforts by her family members.

When Bulbul did not reach home even after waiting for a long time, the family rushed to the hotel. When her father went to the beauty parlour, he was stunned to see Bulbul's body hanging. The family has expressed suspicion that she might have been murdered.

Kotwali police rushed to the spot took the body into custody and collected relevant evidence regarding the issue. Police have kept the body in the mortuary of Dedraj Bhartia Hospital. The family members, fearing murder, have filed a report at the local police station against a person whom they suspect. An MLA also staged a protest outside the mortuary on Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector of police, Kotwali Police Station, Girdharilal, said that the beauty parlour was located inside a city hotel, from where the body of the girl was found.

Family members have suspected Bulbul's murder on several grounds. They claimed that Bulbul was first murdered and then the suicide was staged very meticulously, demanding a stringent probe into the murder. One family member said, "The accused should be detained promptly, and the medical board must conduct a post-mortem as soon as possible."