Body of Unmarried Girl Found in Hotel's Beauty Parlour, Family Demands Probe Suspecting Murder

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Body of Unmarried Girl Found in Hotel's Beauty Parlour, Family Demands Probe Suspecting Murder

The deceased, Bulbul, worked at a local parlour that was located in a hotel. Her family members went to inquire about her at the hotel when she did not return home till late and found her body hanging from the noose. Her family has lodged a case of murder as they think the suicide was staged after killing her inside the hotel.

Churu (Rajasthan): The dead body of a girl was discovered at the beauty salon at Hotel Suncity, which is located in the Churu district headquarters on Sunday. The body of a 24-year-old unmarried female, Bulbul, was discovered hanging in the parlour, police sources said. The family and hotel personnel were stunned to see her body hanging from the noose.

As per sources, Bulbul was a resident of ward number 27 of Churu headquarters and worked at a local salon. She did not reach home till late evening on Saturday and her family members were worried about this. She could not be contacted despite several efforts by her family members.

When Bulbul did not reach home even after waiting for a long time, the family rushed to the hotel. When her father went to the beauty parlour, he was stunned to see Bulbul's body hanging. The family has expressed suspicion that she might have been murdered.

Kotwali police rushed to the spot took the body into custody and collected relevant evidence regarding the issue. Police have kept the body in the mortuary of Dedraj Bhartia Hospital. The family members, fearing murder, have filed a report at the local police station against a person whom they suspect. An MLA also staged a protest outside the mortuary on Sunday.

Assistant sub-inspector of police, Kotwali Police Station, Girdharilal, said that the beauty parlour was located inside a city hotel, from where the body of the girl was found.

Family members have suspected Bulbul's murder on several grounds. They claimed that Bulbul was first murdered and then the suicide was staged very meticulously, demanding a stringent probe into the murder. One family member said, "The accused should be detained promptly, and the medical board must conduct a post-mortem as soon as possible."

Read More:

  1. Hubballi Murder: Protests Galore In Karnataka, Accused's Parents Want Son Punished, Minister Sorry
  2. 'Looks Like Love Jihad Case, CM Trying To Protect Culprits': Karnataka BJP Chief On Hubballi Murder

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.