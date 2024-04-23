Telangana: 23-Yr-Old Newly-Wed Woman Aspiring to Study, 'Forced into Marriage'; Dies by Suicide

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Telangana: 23-Yr-Old Newly-Wed Woman Aspiring to Study, 'Forced into Marriage'; Dies by Suicide

Police said preliminary investigations have revealed that Devaki (23), daughter of agricultural labourers, was married against her wish and died by suicide yesterday. She had completed her graduation and wanted to study further, police added.

Kothagudem (Telangana): A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a village in Telangana's Kothagudem district after her family reportedly forced her into marriage ignoring her aspirations of pursuing higher studies, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Mangayya Banjar village of Chandru Gonda mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The woman had consumed pesticides and died on Monday after undergoing treatment for eight days, an officer of the local police station said.

According to sub-inspector Machineni Ravi, Devaki (23) was the daughter of agricultural labourers, Srinu and Padma from Mangaiyabanjar village. Devaki had recently completed her BSc and was passionate about pursuing higher studies. Her brother studies engineering.

She told her mother that she wanted to study further but the latter convinced her that marriage was the best option for her since she suffered from health issues. Her parents somehow convinced her to get married, police said.

Devaki married a youth from Dubbatanda village on March 28. On April 14, Devaki, had come to visit her parents house as a wedding ritual. At night, she reportedly consumed pesticides while the family members were asleep.

Finding her heath condition deteriorating, the family members rushed her to Kothagudem Hospital, from where she was referred to Khammam Hospital. However, she died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

Read more

  1. Body of Unmarried Girl Found in Hotel's Beauty Parlour, Family Demands Probe Suspecting Murder
  2. Indian Student's Death in US Possibly Linked to Blue Whale Suicide Game
  3. Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide In Police Lock-Up

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.