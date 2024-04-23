Telangana: 23-Yr-Old Newly-Wed Woman Aspiring to Study, 'Forced into Marriage'; Dies by Suicide

Kothagudem (Telangana): A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a village in Telangana's Kothagudem district after her family reportedly forced her into marriage ignoring her aspirations of pursuing higher studies, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Mangayya Banjar village of Chandru Gonda mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The woman had consumed pesticides and died on Monday after undergoing treatment for eight days, an officer of the local police station said.

According to sub-inspector Machineni Ravi, Devaki (23) was the daughter of agricultural labourers, Srinu and Padma from Mangaiyabanjar village. Devaki had recently completed her BSc and was passionate about pursuing higher studies. Her brother studies engineering.

She told her mother that she wanted to study further but the latter convinced her that marriage was the best option for her since she suffered from health issues. Her parents somehow convinced her to get married, police said.

Devaki married a youth from Dubbatanda village on March 28. On April 14, Devaki, had come to visit her parents house as a wedding ritual. At night, she reportedly consumed pesticides while the family members were asleep.

Finding her heath condition deteriorating, the family members rushed her to Kothagudem Hospital, from where she was referred to Khammam Hospital. However, she died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.