Lok Sabha General Election Results 2024: Complete List Of Winners And Constituencies Updating Live

Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is being held across the country. The much-anticipated counting of votes began at 8 AM. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aiming to come to power for a third successive term, the INDIA bloc led by the Congress is eyeing to throw the NDA out of power.

The INDIA opposition bloc was hoping to spring a surprise during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election. The counting and declaration of results would bring an end to a marathon polling exercise stretching over 80 days, and perhaps the second-longest polling period since 1952.

Most exit polls have unanimously predicted an NDA sweep and many of them saying that the projections were closer to realising Modi's ambitious target of "400 paar" for his alliance. Exit polls also projected a dismal performance by the INDIA bloc, saying that this grouping will not be able to cross the 180 mark, one-third of the total number of seats. This article will provide seat-wise winners from all constituencies being updated live.