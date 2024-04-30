AIIMS Delhi Nursing Student Dies By Suicide, Probe On

New Delhi: A second-year nursing student allegedly died by suicide at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday, officials said. Sources said she was reportedly upset with her studies and a suicide note has been recovered from the spot. A probe has been launched by Delhi Police.

According to the media cell of AIIMS Delhi, a student of BSc Nursing died on April 30. She was a resident of Bihar's Sheikhpura and was studying in second year.

On information about the incident, police reached the spot and the body has been sent for postmortem. Police said a suicide note was found near her. In the note she had reportedly stated of ending her life as she was upset with her studies. South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said that investigations are underway.

Earlier on February 6, the body of an MBBS student in Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College was found hanging from her hostel. No suicide note was found from the spot and investigations were launched.

On March 30, a student allegedly died by suicide inside the hostel of Amity University in Sector-126 area of Noida. The deceased was a resident of Ahmedabad and a second-year BTech student of Aerospace India. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).