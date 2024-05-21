World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue, Development - Bridging Gap Between Diverse Cultures

New Delhi: The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is celebrated on May 21 every year with an aim to create a better understanding of the values of culture, tradition and education among people.

The ultimate goal of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is to encourage people to bridge the gap between diverse cultures of different nations, regions and people. This helps to understand the rich culture of the world and it is essential for peace and sustainable development across the globe.

India’s G20 presidency last year reaffirmed the role of culture as an enabler and driver for sustainable development, contributing directly and indirectly to the implementation of sustainable development goals and as a common good of humanity, the Ministry of Culture stated on its website.

The day marks as an important event to connect the people with each other and establish dialogue, promote and respect other diverse cultures with intrinsic value beyond its financial benefits as some countries are witnessing conflicts because of cultural differences.

Celebrating this day helps to promote to bridge the gap between people as well as countries as it creates unity among one person to another through dialogue exchange, sharing ideas and mutual understanding of diverse cultures.

The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development was first celebrated in 2002.

Significance of the Day: To develop the culture as a means of getting prosperity, peace and sustainable development.

Goal of the Day: To create awareness about the potential of culture to develop intercultural relations, dialogue and inclusion. It develops strong bondings to support diversity.

Aim of the Day: To develop coordination and understanding among people belonging to different cultures to deal with stereotypes system.