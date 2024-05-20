Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns in Custom-Made Rose Gold Gown at Film Festival

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez made a stunning appearance at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, exuding glamour and sophistication in a custom-made, rose gold gown designed by Mikael D Couture. The 38-year-old actor is representing India at the prestigious event through her partnership with BMW. Fernandez commanded attention on the red carpet, flaunting her toned physique in the elegant attire.

The actor's appearance at the international film festival on Monday was nothing short of breathtaking, with her exquisite Hassanzade jewellery and hairstyle, which she let loose, adding to her overall allure. She opted for a minimalist approach, forgoing neckpieces and chose to wear only a pair of statement earrings.

Prior to the event, Fernandez expressed her enthusiasm about bringing a touch of Bollywood flair to the event, while also highlighting the significance of representing the south-east Asian diaspora on a global platform. The actor stated that she's thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival once again, this time in collaboration with BMW.

"It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked," she mentioned. This marks Fernandez's second appearance at Cannes, having previously attended the festival in 2015 when she was invited by the Queen of Malaysia.

Fernandez is not the only Indian representative at the festival this year. Joining her are Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala, as well as Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai. Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India at the event. Deepti Sadhwani has already made a striking impression on the red carpet, donning an eye-catching orange dress, while Urvashi Rautela has shared glimpses of her French sojourn on social media.