Horoscope: Librains to Have Good Time in Business| Read Astrological Predictions for May 21

Astrological predictions for May 21, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Someone new in your life is going to make you smile; remember, however, that it doesn't always have to be fur and diamonds. A song sung straight from the heart makes a greater impact. Today's the right time to go out and do things which will make you proud later. You seem to have invested a lot of energy in the workplace. Today, you might need more energy to accomplish your work.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You may feel that you woke up on the wrong side of the bed today. The day is filled with a fair share of jittery moments and lingering worry. Stand firm and remember that every night has a dawn. The law of averages will make your evening more enjoyable. A hectic day at work may motivate you to attend recreational activities. Today you will be more logical in your approach towards life.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You will be able to express your thoughts and opinions to the people you come in contact with today. They will also reciprocate and echo your feelings and emotions. This will give you validation and satisfaction. The day should be filled with fun and entertainment overall. Rest assured that good deeds always get paid back in tangible or intangible form. If you have invested in real estate, it is likely that today you shall get a good price for it.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. It is likely that you will reach an important milestone in life today. Keep in mind that your success may be a cause of envy for a few people, some of whom may want to harm you. You are left with two choices, either try to help them out of their troubles and miseries, or prepare for a battle. The day might be tricky to handle. You are advised to focus on the important matters.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Your expenses may shoot through the roof if you do not pay careful attention to your finances. You will want to splurge on expensive perfumes and clothing. You will be able to attract those of the opposite gender. You must guard against coming off as a show-off. Be humble and polite to everyone. Your love life may take a back seat, as for now, career growth is of prime importance to you.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Logic as well as emotions will hold sway in your relationships today. Emotionally you will feel a little confused and will swing between your feelings and what is actually expected of you. However, finally you will pay more heed to your inner voice rather than depending on the views of others. Today, you may struggle to find a solution to complex problems. You will succeed in doing the same but it will take all your energy.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Those of you in the field of business will find this to be a good time. In any work that you undertake, you should try and maintain a balance between your work and your family. Support, encouragement, and appreciation from your loved one is foreseen and it will make the evening special. Today you are likely to stay true to your birth sign and take financial decisions accordingly. You will neither overspend nor underspend today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Signs indicate you may face unexpected expenses today. But this spending is likely to be on family and friends. But keep track of every penny. To be on the safer side, it would be advisable not to have any pockets at all today. In terms of your love life, you may become judgemental and your current relationship may turn complex. Trust is the key to happiness. You may have to find ways to strengthen your bond.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. A tedious day is in store for you as hectic work is likely to keep you on your toes. For businessmen, gains will increase due to various reasons including your public relations techniques. Overall, today is a favourable day on the financial front. Your colleagues will be fairly biased today so it will help you finish off your routine office work quickly. Support from superiors may also encourage you to take a call on something which was pending since long.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You will walk down memory lane, cherish those lost moments and later on feel the urge to meet or contact old friends. Expectations of your near and dear ones, however, may seem burdensome. You are advised to invest your funds in furthering your career or business interests. You shall attempt to strike a balance between your work and funds. You will ensure that you get adequate returns. You might get opportunities to learn or adapt new techniques to the workplace.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Good news may hit home today. Promotion, profit, scholarship, anything you've been working for will probably materialise. You are ingenious and will crack the toughest of problems with consummate ease. Money lenders and brokers will do well. You may remain upset about your detachment from your loved one. However, it will also encourage you to be alone and spend time comfortably. This looks like an excellent day from a health point of view.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Your expenses are likely to soar, and you will need to draw a line between your needs and your desires if you are to keep them in check. There is a strong possibility that you will undergo a spiritual experience today. You may also pursue meditative techniques for your peace of mind. There will be less focus on your own needs and you will be trying to fulfil other people’s needs.