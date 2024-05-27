ETV Bharat / state

Six-year-old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs; Her Toddler Brother Injured in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

The siblings were playing outside their house on Sunday night when a pack of stray dogs attacked them leading to the death of the girl while the boy was seriously injured. The parents of the victim lodged a strong protest in the area and blocked the road.

Cops at the site of protest by parents of girl mauled to death by dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday May 26, 204
Cops at the site of protest by parents of girl mauled to death by dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday May 26, 204 (ETV Bharat)

Kanpur: In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, stray dogs mauled a six-year-old girl to death while her toddler brother was injured in Kanpur district of the state on Sunday night, an official said.

The incident took place late on Sunday night where the stray dogs attacked the siblings in CTI Basti of Govind Nagar police station area.

An official said that the siblings 6-year-old Khushi and 2-year-old son Bhola were playing outside their house on Sunday night when a pack of stray dogs attacked them causing grievous injuries to both of them. The children's parents Chhotu, who works as a waiter at weddings and Pooja, who works as a manual scavenger were away for work when the attack took place. Locals, who heard the screams of the children rushed to the spot and chased away the dogs. But by then the girl had succumbed while her brother has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, the family members created a ruckus and blocked the road by keeping the girl's body on the road in protest against the alleged inaction by the administration in tackling the canine terror. Top police officers led by Govind Nagra police station in-charge Prashant Mishra, ACP Babupurwa Amarnath Yadav reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesting family.

Locals said that complaints regarding the issue have been lodged many times before, but it was not taken seriously.

Mayor Pramila Pandey said that the responsible officer of the Municipal Corporation has been issued an explanation in this regard.

TAGGED:

DOG ATTACK GIRL DEATHBROTHER AND SISTER DOGS ATTACKGIRL KILLED BY DOGS UPKANPUR DOG ATTACKGIRL MAULED TO DEATH DOGS UP

