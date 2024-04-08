Minor Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs at Gujarat's Devbhoomi Dwarka District

Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat) : A shocking incident has come to light in Rupa Mora village of Bhanwad tehsil. In this incident, dogs fatally attacked an 11-year-old girl. The injured girl was taken to the health center for treatment. Where the doctor on duty declared her dead. Due to this incident, a scene of mourning has spread in the entire village.

Sources said that the girl from Rupa Mora village had gone to play in her field. Meanwhile, a pack of dogs came there. The dogs suddenly attacked the girl and injured her. The seriously injured girl was taken to the health center through 108. However, the doctor on duty declared the girl dead.

A similar incident had happened 3 months ago also. The terror of stray dogs is increasing day by day in Rupa Mora village and other nearby villages. There is an atmosphere of panic among the people of the village due to the death of the girl in the dog attack. Three months ago also, dogs had carried out a similar deadly attack. In which a girl studying in class 3 was hunted by dogs, however, the girl's life was saved due to timely treatment.

What did the administration say?: After this incident, RCHO Chirag Dhruvad of Devbhoomi Dwarka district said that whenever a dog bite incident occurs, the person should go to the nearest health center or government hospital and get the vaccine prescribed by the government.

Demand for control on stray animals: Videos and news of terror of dogs and bulls often come to the fore in Devbhoomi Dwarka district. However, citizens allege that the system is not taking any significant action. The girl's family and local people have demanded a strong action to control stray dogs.