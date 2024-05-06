Rottweilers Attack 5-Year-Old Girl At Chennai Corporation Park; Commissioner Reacts

Chennai: A 5-year-old girl was seriously injured while her mother suffered minor injuries in a dog attack at the Chennai Corporation Park on the Model School Road Thousand lights Area, Chennai. The girl's father Raghu is working as a watchman in the park and he went to attend a funeral in Villupuram at the time of the incident.

The injured were identified as Sonia and her 5-year-old daughter Sudhak Shah. They live in a small room in the park. Last evening, a person named Pugazhendi, who lives nearby, went to the park with two Rottweiler dogs that he is raising. Sudhak Shah, the guard's daughter, who was playing inside the park, was severely bitten by the two dogs.

People who were there at that time said that the owner of the dog saw this and was doing nothing to stop the attack. The mother, who came running after hearing the child's cries, was also bitten by two dogs. It is said that the owner of the dog did not do anything and ran away leaving the dogs there. In this case, the child suffered serious head injuries. The neighbours fought and chased away the dogs, rescued the child and the mother and sent them to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

After receiving information, the police of the thousand lamps arrived at the scene and took the owner of the dog, Pugazhendi, to the police station for questioning. Later, the dogs owner assured to take care of the child's treatment at his own expense. The child was immediately shifted from the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital to the Thousand Lights Area Apollo Children's Hospital where the child is currently being treated.

Eyewitnesses of the incident said, "Yesterday evening when he brought the dogs to the park, the canines were not on a leash. And he did not put any protective shield on the mouths of the dogs. When he entered the park, the two dogs bit the child who was playing there." The owner of the dogs is running a blood bank in this area. He breeds Rottweiler dogs and sells their puppies. Both dogs have already bitten people in the area twice, locals said.

The child's relatives have accused the police of trying to save the owner of the dog. Chennai Corporation Commissioner Radhakrishnan said, "The dog biting a 5-year-old child in the Corporation Park was an unexpected incident. The dog owner has no license to keep pets. The incident is investigated thoroughly. Action is being taken in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department." On behalf of the corporation, the next step is being taken to make sure every pet should be licensed, the Commissioner said, adding that steps have been taken to send a notice to the owner of the dog that bit the child.