Bhojpuri Actor Amrita Pandey Found Dead at Bihar Home; Probe Begins

Hyderabad: Amrita Pandey, a Bhojpuri actor, was found dead in her house in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on April 27. According to a newswire, investigators assume she died by suicide. Before taking the drastic step, Amrita left a cryptic message on WhatsApp. An investigation is underway into the suspicious death of the actor.

In a report shared by a newswire citing her family members, the actor has appeared in numerous films, shows, web series, and advertisements in both Bhojpuri and Hindi. Jogsar police are looking into the matter. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected her room, where her dead body was found. A mobile phone and other items were seized from the spot to aid the investigation.

While no suicide note was found, the authorities did cite a cryptic WhatsApp status she sent before her death. It said, "Do naav me savaar thi uski zindagi, humne apni naav duba ke uska safar aasaan kar diya" (His/her life was sailing on two boats; I made their journey easier by sinking mine). The actor's relatives stated that she was depressed and anxious about not getting enough work.

The actor lived in Mumbai with her husband, Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer. They attended her sister's wedding in Bhagalpul on April 18, and while her husband returned to Mumbai after the ceremony, Amrita chose to stay. Amrita's family members said she enjoyed her sister Veena's wedding on April 26 and no one could tell what prompted her to take such dramatic measures.

She also took to Instagram to wish her sister and husband well. "Congratulations to you both. I wish you a happy marriage life," she wrote in her message. She also posted a photo of herself dressed for a wedding five days ago. Her admirers have left comments on her last post, expressing their shock at her death.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).