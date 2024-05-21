SIT Urged EAM to Cancel Prajwal Revanna's Diplomatic Passport: Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : SIT has written to the External Affairs Department seeking cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport, said Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic passport in response to the SIT's move. Now the SIT (Special Investigation Team) has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) to cancel the passport on the basis of the warrant.

"The passport should be canceled immediately and the Ministry of External Affairs has the authority to cancel passports, Home Minister Parameshwara said and added that the central government should respond to this. The Minister said that Prajwal will not be able to stay abroad if the foreign affairs ministry cancels the passport and he should have to come back to India.

Reacting to HD Kumaraswamy's allegation about SIT and phone tapping, the Home Minister said that the government has not tapped anyone's phone. If Kumaraswamy has accurate information about the tapping, let him pass it on, we will investigate, he said. It is not possible to respond to every allegation, the Minister said, adding that they have many tasks like in the government like administration and drought management.

Parameshwara said that he could not respond to Kumaraswamy's allegation. Speaking earlier, he said drought relief was released to Karnataka only after the court's notice and there are arrears due from the central government to the state. Let the central BJP leaders give cooperation first in such matters to the state, he said. BJP is upset with the achievements and promises of the Karnataka Congress government, the Minister said.