Head Constable Found Dead in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur; Suicide Suspected

Bilaspur: In a shocking incident reported from Chhattisgarh, a head constable of Sarkanda police station allegedly died by suicide in Bilaspur district of the state, police said on Saturday. The circumstances around the head constable’s death are not clear yet.

The deceased head constable has been identified as Lakhan Singh Meshram, 53, a resident of Mopka and posted as the head constable in Sarkanda police station. It is learnt that Singh was given the charge of the store room in the police station.

On Friday night, Lakhan Singh went out for a walk after dinner and did not return home till late night. The family members called the Sarkanda police station and inquired about Singh. After the distress call, the police patrolling party reached near the head constable's house and kept searching for him the whole night. At 3 am the police found the head constable's body hanging from a noose on a neem tree behind his house, an official said.

It is believed that the head constable left the house saying that he was going for a walk and died by suicide by tying a rope to a neem tree behind the house.

Siddharth Baghel, SDOP said that the circumstances around the incident are being probed and a case has been registered into the matter. The police officer further informed that no suicide note has been found from the spot. “The police is investigating the entire matter. The reasons for the suicide of the head constable will be known only after the investigation,” added the SDOP.