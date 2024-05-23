ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2 Second Single: Makers Drop Announcement Video Ft Rashmika; Song to Be out on THIS Date

Pushpa 2: The Rule's announcement video for their second single titled Angaaron, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun is out. Scheduled for release on May 29, this romantic track will be available in six languages.

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule unveiled the announcement video of their second single, titled Angaaron (The Couple Song) on Thursday. The new song will feature the lead pair, Srivalli (played by Rashmika Mandanna) and Pushpa Raj (portrayed by Allu Arjun). The romantic track is scheduled to be out on May 29.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to share the announcement video, accompanied by a caption that revealed the release details. The song, touted to be another chartbuster like Saami Saami from the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), will be available in six languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. The caption read, "THE COUPLE SONG out on 29th May at 11.07 AM. #Pushpa2SecondSingle - #Sooseki (Telugu), #Angaaron (Hindi), #Soodaana (Tamil), #Nodoka (Kannada), #Kandaalo (Malayalam), #Aaguner (Bengali). A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

The film's first track, Pushpa Pushpa, was recently released in six languages, featuring Allu Arjun dancing with a glass of tea in hand. The video concluded with Pushpa's iconic line 'Jhukega nahi' and his signature shoulder shrug. Music director Devi Shri Prasad, who won a National Award for the music of Pushpa 1: The Rise, has once again created new tracks for Pushpa 2.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will see the return of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat respectively. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on 15 August in Telugu, as well as other South Indian languages and Hindi. With the release of Angaaron (The Couple Song) just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to experience the magic of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

