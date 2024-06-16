Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Witnesses Jump of 45%, All Eyes on Crucial First-Monday Test

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion witnessed massive growth of 45% in its second day of release. Inspired by Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, the film opened with Rs 5.40 crore. The real test for Kabir Khan's directorial now lies in maintaining momentum through the crucial first Monday. Read on to know Chandu Champion box office collection for day 2.

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 2 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, has made a whopping Rs 13.1 crore in just two days since hitting the screens, the makers revealed on Sunday. Directed by Kabir Khan, this sports drama draws inspiration from the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film opened with a collection of Rs 5.40 crore on its first day. Now the film has to remain steady at the box office to pass the crucial first-Monday test.

According to a statement from the producers, the film saw a significant surge on its second day at the box office. "Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan, witnessed a robust 45% growth on Day 2, raking in Rs 7.70 crore. Combined with the Day 1 earnings of Rs 5.40 crore, the film has now grossed Rs 13.10 crore," they said.

The storyline of Chandu Champion revolves around Kartik Aaryan's character, portraying various facets of his life including his stint as an Indian Army soldier, wrestler, boxer, a veteran of the 1965 war, and a swimmer.

After facing setbacks with his last directorial, '83, released amidst the peak of the third pandemic wave in December 2021, Kabir Khan returns to director's chair with Chandu Champion. '83, featuring Ranveer Singh, chronicled India's historic World Cup win in cricket.

Reflecting on his journey during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, Hyderabad-born director earlier in an interview said that the lockdown gave him the opportunity to delve deep into many stories including Chandu Champion.

"Everything has a silver lining and the fact that I got the time to dive deep into a story like Chandu Champion, plan it the way we could, prep it the way we could, so that when we finally made it, it looked a certain way... You need time to make it look a certain way. Here we are, (it's been) a long gap but (I have) come back with something I'm very proud of and (something) I know will be a strong part of my filmography for years to come," said the filmmaker known for Salman Khan starrer blockbuster hits like, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, Chandu Champion also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

