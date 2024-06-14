Chandu Champion: It's a Touching Moment for Kartik Aaryan as He Hugs 'Proud' Fan - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently revelling in the glory of widespread acclaim for his recently released film Chandu Champion, which hit theatres today, June 14. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a video, expressing that nothing makes him feel more like a champion than making his audience proud.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 33-year-old actor dropped a heartwarming video that captures the essence of his connection with his fans. The clip shows him embracing a woman in a packed theatre, beaming with pride, as she congratulates him via a hug on his outstanding performance. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote in the caption, "Nothing makes me feel more like a Champion than when you are proud of me (followed by a red heart emoji)."

Earlier in the day, Kartik shared another clip that showcases his emotional response to the audience's enthusiastic reception. The video features him hugging director Kabir Khan, as the crowd erupts in cheers and applause at the film's conclusion. Overwhelmed with emotion, Kartik is seen smiling and clapping along with the audience, visibly moved by their appreciation.

In Chandu Champion, Kartik brings to life the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The sports biopic boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani, and others in pivotal roles. Shot across picturesque locations in London, Wai, and Jammu and Kashmir, the film is a collaborative effort between co-producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films backing the project.