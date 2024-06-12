Kartik Aaryan Opens up on Infamous Dating History, Says He Is Scared and Unlucky in Love

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan, amidst his hectic schedule promoting his upcoming flick Chandu Champion, recently opened up in a candid chat with Raj Shamani on YouTube. He spilled the beans on his romantic life, revealing that he's flying solo at the moment. Kartik has been in the spotlight for his alleged relationships with various co-stars like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor.

During one such promotional interview, Kartik addressed the persistent rumors about his love life, saying, “Mera personal life at one point pe kaafi talked about ho gaya tha uss moment pe. Tab se aaj tak wahi chal raha hai. Main toh privately bhi date nahi kar raha hu. Abhi toh dara dara ghum raha hoon shayad (My personal life was talked about a lot at one point of time. Till now, it has been the same thing. I am not even dating privately. Just roaming around scared, I guess).”

He went on to explain the challenges of dating in his position, where fame restricts the number of people he interacts with. "You meet very few people after getting famous. Because of your work, you meet a very limited number of people. Your day goes in that zone. It becomes like that. You might earn a lot, and become famous, but one thing is for sure that you can’t buy love…. I’m not dating anyone. I’m even called romantic hero, but I have been unlucky in love. So, I feel I have to find the right person whenever that happens."

Kartik's romantic liaisons with Sara reportedly hit a dead end post their collaboration in Love Aaj Kal (2020). His rumoured relationship with Ananya also made headlines, a fact confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan.

As the countdown to its release on June 14 begins, fans eagerly await Chandu Champion's arrival in theaters.