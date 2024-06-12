ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Opens up on Infamous Dating History, Says He Is Scared and Unlucky in Love

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Kartik Aaryan, amidst promotions for Chandu Champion, reveals his relationship status. The actor says fame limits his interactions, complicating dating life. Despite being dubbed a romantic hero, Kartik opines that he is unlucky in love and is yet to find the right person.

Kartik Aaryan, amidst promotions for Chandu Champion, reveals his relationship status. The actor says fame limits his interactions, complicating dating life. Despite being dubbed a romantic hero, Kartik opines that he is unlucky in love and is yet to find the right person.
Kartik Aaryan opens up on his dating life (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan, amidst his hectic schedule promoting his upcoming flick Chandu Champion, recently opened up in a candid chat with Raj Shamani on YouTube. He spilled the beans on his romantic life, revealing that he's flying solo at the moment. Kartik has been in the spotlight for his alleged relationships with various co-stars like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor.

During one such promotional interview, Kartik addressed the persistent rumors about his love life, saying, “Mera personal life at one point pe kaafi talked about ho gaya tha uss moment pe. Tab se aaj tak wahi chal raha hai. Main toh privately bhi date nahi kar raha hu. Abhi toh dara dara ghum raha hoon shayad (My personal life was talked about a lot at one point of time. Till now, it has been the same thing. I am not even dating privately. Just roaming around scared, I guess).”

He went on to explain the challenges of dating in his position, where fame restricts the number of people he interacts with. "You meet very few people after getting famous. Because of your work, you meet a very limited number of people. Your day goes in that zone. It becomes like that. You might earn a lot, and become famous, but one thing is for sure that you can’t buy love…. I’m not dating anyone. I’m even called romantic hero, but I have been unlucky in love. So, I feel I have to find the right person whenever that happens."

Kartik's romantic liaisons with Sara reportedly hit a dead end post their collaboration in Love Aaj Kal (2020). His rumoured relationship with Ananya also made headlines, a fact confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan.

As the countdown to its release on June 14 begins, fans eagerly await Chandu Champion's arrival in theaters.

Read More

  1. Kabir Khan Says Kartik Aaryan Braves 10,000 Feet Auro Valley for His Role in Chandu Champion - Watch
  2. Kartik Aaryan Recalls Nostalgic Gwalior Days and Story of His First Two-wheeler - Watch
  3. Kartik Aaryan Admits to 'Feeling Guilty' for Dating Two Divas Who Became 'Close Friends' Later

TAGGED:

KARTIK AARYAN ON LOVECHANDU CHAMPION PROMOTIONSKARTIK AARYAN ON RELATIONSHIPKARTIK AARYAN ON DATING LIFE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.