Kabir Khan Says Kartik Aaryan Braves 10,000 Feet Auro Valley for His Role in Chandu Champion - Watch

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Hindi-language biographical sports drama film, Chandu Champion, is set to captivate audiences with the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film's director, Kabir Khan, recently shared his vision and experience at a press conference in Jammu where he praised the dedication of the film's lead actor Kartik Aaryan.

According to Khan, Aaryan underwent rigorous training to portray Petkar's remarkable journey, including rehearsing in the challenging terrain of Auro Valley, which stands at an altitude of 10,000 feet. The director emphasised that it was essential to accurately depict Petkar's background, including his time in the army, where he spent a significant part of his life. To achieve this, the film's team conducted extensive research to ensure that every detail, from the army uniforms to the strategies employed, was authentic and up-to-date.

The director stated that one of the most ambitious scenes in the film is an eight-minute-long war sequence, which was shot in a single take without any cuts. This task required Aaryan to undergo intense training, accompanied by 200 to 300 people, in the harsh conditions of Auro Valley. The trailer has already given audiences a glimpse into the film's grandeur, and Khan revealed that the army has been closely involved in the project and they expressed their interest in watching the film with the army chief.

Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is slated to release on June 14, 2024. With its powerful storyline and impressive cinematography, the film has generated significant buzz among audiences, who are eagerly waiting to witness the inspiring tale of Murlikant Petkar on the big screen.