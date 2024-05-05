Pushpa 2 The Rule: After Massive Response to Title Track, Allu Arjun to Drop Second Single in June

Elated by the positive response to the first single Pushpa Pushpa, Allu Arjun and the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are all set to surprise fans with the second track from the film. The second single is most likely to be dropped in June.

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is one of the year's most anticipated films. The film has generated a lot of buzz, especially after the recent release of the high on energy track Pushpa Pushpa, which became the most-viewed video in 24 hours right after its release. Now, the makers, who are ecstatic about the excellent reception to the first song, are in talks to release the second track next month.

The first track titled Pushpa Pushpa, which lasts four minutes and 19 seconds, is a celebration of Allu's character Pushpa Raj, with lyrics that reflect that. The lyrical video is interlaced with scenes from the film, with glimpses of Allu's signature steps. The video concludes with Pushpa's classic line 'Jhukega nahi' (won't bow down)' and Allu's shoulder shrug.

Devi Sri Prasad created the Pushpa 2 single, which was released in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. Each version featured its unique set of lyricists and singers, and the song became a phenomenon, with many applauding the stylish star's dancing ability and screen presence. Given the success of the first song, it will be interesting to watch how the fans react to the second one.

Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the Sukumar directorial. Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others will also feature in the film. Pushpa: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film is set to be released on August 15, this year. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film with music by the great Devi Sri Prasad.

