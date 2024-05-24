Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta, Aditi Rao Hydari Take Fashion a Top-Notch Higher with Their Appearances

Hyderabad: Of the several Indian representatives attending this year's Cannes Film Festival are actors Preity Zinta and Adit Rao Hydari. Both the actors walked the red carpet on Friday, looking ethereal. For the 77th Cannes Film Festival Award, Preity opted for a pearl white gown, while Aditi graced the event in a black and white timeless gown.

A video of Preity getting ready to walk the red carpet emerged on social media on Friday. The Dil Chahta Hai actor wore a shimmering pearl white gown and posed for a boomerang in the video. Her hair was knotted behind her back, and she accessorised the ensemble with pearl earrings.

The actor is in Cannes to present longtime friend Santosh Sivan with the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award. For the unversed, Santosh served as the cinematographer for her maiden motion picture, the romantic movie Dil Se (1998) directed by Mani Ratnam. The actor is now making a comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming historical drama Lahore 1947.

However, this is not her maiden Cannes appearance. In 2006, Preity made her Cannes debut by attending the premieres of Paris, Je T'aime and The Wind That Shakes the Barley. She made a return to the festival in 2013 as the high-end watch company Chopard's brand ambassador.

Talking about Aditi Rao Hydari, the beautiful actor donned an elegant black and white ensemble as she walked down the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Several images and videos of the actor posing for photographers surfaced on social media right after she made heads turn at the prestigious film event.

For the event, Aditi donned an off-the-shoulder black and white dress by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. She wore rings and pearl earrings in addition to tying her hair up in a bun. Aditi is at the film festival as a L'Oreal Paris ambassador.