Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari Set to Return to Cannes 2024; Latter Says "It is an Honour"

Hyderabad: This year, Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to grace the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. The two actresses, who represent a global beauty brand, will be among the numerous celebrities on the red carpet of the opulent 77th edition of the event on the French Riviera. Aditi debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, whereas Ash has frequently appeared on the red carpet.

"I strongly advocate that women should confidently embrace their unique selves," said Aditi, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, in a statement expressing her excitement about the upcoming festival. "Being associated with a brand that has continuously promoted women's empowerment is an honour," she added.

The Cannes Film Festival will bring the biggest names in the business in southern France to celebrate the cinema. Hollywood heavyweights including Demi Moore, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas are anticipated to walk the red carpet. At the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, Meryl Streep will receive a special Palme d'Or. She will make a comeback to the esteemed French festival following a fruitful fifty-year career in Hollywood.

This year's honorary Palme d'Or winners are George Lucas of Star Wars and Indiana Jones fame, and Japanese animation icon Studio Ghibli. Other accolades include the Golden Palm, Grand Prix, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Short Film. This year's festival is jam-packed with premieres, star-studded press briefings, and lavish parties. The spectacular event begins on May 14 with director Quentin Dupieux's French-language comedy The Second Act, starring Lea Seydoux and Vincent London. The festival continues till May 25.