Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Is a Sight to Behold in Pink and Black Silk Gown at Women in Cinema Gala

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is at the Cannes 2024 representing India at the Red Sea International Film Foundation. She just wore a stunning gown to the Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. She attended the ongoing Red Sea International Film Foundation (RSIFF) festival, which is being held on the French Riviera in Cannes in a stunning pink and black gown.

Kiara Advani at Cannes 2024 (Instagram)

The Shershaah actor, who recently travelled to the French Riviera to represent India at the Women in Cinema Gala dinner, shared a gorgeous photo on social media. The actor revealed her third look from the international event as she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous gown. Since Kiara Advani left for the Cannes a few days ago, her admirers have been glued to their screens, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actress in her finest costume, making Indians proud at the international festival.

For those who are unaware, she is attending the Red Sea International Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, along with several A-listers from various entertainment industries around the world. She made an eye-catching entrance on the gala's red carpet in an elegant pink and black silk gown. The fit of her clothing wonderfully highlighted her curves, and the dewy makeup further accentuated her look.

The floor-length gown had a large pink bow affixed at the back, which added drama to her custom attire. She styled her hair in a sleek high bun and wore glossy lips. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress paired her outfit with a delicate diamond necklace and black lace gloves. She was accompanied by well-known international celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Richard Gere, and Naomi Campbell.

The Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), which stars Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, and Raphael Quenard in the lead roles. Other Indian actresses attending Cannes include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari.