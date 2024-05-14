Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani to Represent India; Set to Grace Women in Cinema Gala

Hyderabad: Indian actor Kiara Advani is scheduled to attend the Women in Cinema Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 as an Indian representative, according to a recent report. The 77th Cannes Film Festival is set to begin today in Cannes, France (15th May in India). Many Indian films are slated to be presented during various events, and now Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is reportedly attending the festival.

As per a report in a media daily, Kiara Advani, representing India, will be the guest of honour at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. Vanity Fair will serve as the event's host in Cannes. Six women from all around the world will come together for this event, which honours their achievements in the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, as per the same report, there would be four panel talks at the Cannes Film Festival concerning international incentives and filmmaking. These will take place in La Plage Des Palmes on May 18, 2024. Kiara is scheduled to take part in a panel at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Kiara will be joined by actor Adhwa Fahad, actor and singer Aseel Omran, actress and model Salma Abu Deif, actor, model, and singer Sarocha Chankimha (Freen), and director and screenwriter Ramata ToulayeSy on the panel at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to kick on May 14 running till May 25.