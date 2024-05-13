ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa Teaser to Be Unveiled at Cannes Film Festival 2024 on THIS Date

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa Teaser to Be Unveiled at Cannes Film Festival 2024 on THIS Date
Tollywood actor-producer Vishnu Manchu announces the teaser release date for his highly anticipated film Kannappa.(Photo: Instagram - Vishnu Manchu)

Tollywood actor-producer Vishnu Manchu announces the teaser release date for his highly anticipated film Kannappa. The teaser is set to be unveiled on May 20 at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Telugu fantasy drama Kannappa, has once again generated significant buzz. The latest update came from the movie's lead actor Vishnu Manchu, who took to his social media account to announce the release date of the teaser. The teaser of Kannappa is set to be unveiled on May 20, 2024, at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vishnu Manchu expressed his excitement and wrote, "Can't wait to show you all a glimpse into 'The World Of Kannappa' on the 20th-May. Launching it in Cannes Film Festival." In the poster, Kannappa can be seen holding a fierce sword, the design of which is inspired by the fact that the devotee of Shiva was a hunter.

Vishnu Manchu's dream project narrates the captivating story of Kannappa, a hunter who transforms into a devout follower of Lord Shiva. The mythological drama follows Kannappa's remarkable journey, as he plucks out his own eyes in an act of devotion, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the almighty.

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the movie boasts an impressive cast including superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in pivotal cameo roles. With a worldwide theatrical release slated for the third quarter of 2024, Kannappa is set to captivate audiences globally. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English, ensuring its reach extends far and wide.

READ MORE

  1. Prabhas Joins Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa Shoot; Check out New Poster
  2. Kannappa: Tamannaah Bhatia Roped in for THIS ROLE in Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Thriller
  3. Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu Welcomes Akshay Kumar Onboard, Prabhas' Role Changed

TAGGED:

VISHNU MANCHUKANNAPPAKANNAPPA GLIMPSECANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2024KANNAPPA TEASER RELEASE DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.