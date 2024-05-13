Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa Teaser to Be Unveiled at Cannes Film Festival 2024 on THIS Date

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Telugu fantasy drama Kannappa, has once again generated significant buzz. The latest update came from the movie's lead actor Vishnu Manchu, who took to his social media account to announce the release date of the teaser. The teaser of Kannappa is set to be unveiled on May 20, 2024, at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vishnu Manchu expressed his excitement and wrote, "Can't wait to show you all a glimpse into 'The World Of Kannappa' on the 20th-May. Launching it in Cannes Film Festival." In the poster, Kannappa can be seen holding a fierce sword, the design of which is inspired by the fact that the devotee of Shiva was a hunter.

Vishnu Manchu's dream project narrates the captivating story of Kannappa, a hunter who transforms into a devout follower of Lord Shiva. The mythological drama follows Kannappa's remarkable journey, as he plucks out his own eyes in an act of devotion, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the almighty.

Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the movie boasts an impressive cast including superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in pivotal cameo roles. With a worldwide theatrical release slated for the third quarter of 2024, Kannappa is set to captivate audiences globally. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English, ensuring its reach extends far and wide.