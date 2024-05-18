ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Looks Dreamy in Thigh-high Slit Gown Ahead of Red Carpet Debut

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

Updated : May 18, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Kiara Advani makes a stunning appearance ahead of her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actor serves an elegant look as she takes oover French Rivera in a Prabal Gurung design.
Kiara Advani (ANI)

Hyderabad: Kiara Advani graced the French Rivera at the Cannes Film Festival with a stunning appearance, catching everyone's attention with her elegant Prabal Gurung gown and unique pearl earrings.

Representing India with grace and style, Kiara attended the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes. As the festival season unfolds, social media is abuzz with anticipation to see the latest celebrity fashion statements, and Kiara did not disappoint.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled on the red carpet, Kiara marked her Cannes debut at a different event, exuding confidence and elegance. Known for her impeccable fashion choices, Kiara effortlessly blends traditional and modern styles, always leaving a lasting impression.

For her Cannes debut, Kiara chose a mesmerising white gown by Prabal Gurung, featuring daring design elements like a plunging neckline, voluminous sleeves, and a thigh-high slit. Her accessories, including quirky pearl earrings and a statement ring, perfectly complemented the ensemble.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kiara completed her look with iconic Christian Louboutin heels and subtle yet captivating makeup. With smokey eyes, flushed cheeks, and a nude lip gloss, she exuded sophistication and charm.

Her hair, styled in loose curls and a half-up, half-down hairdo, added to the breezy allure of her overall look. Kiara's appearance at Cannes 2024 left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe, with many swooning over her impeccable style and grace.

