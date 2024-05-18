ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Labels Game Changer's Jaragandi Song Shoot as 'Hardest' so Far

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Labels Game Changer's Jaragandi Song Shoot as 'Hardest' so Far
Kiara Advani says Jaragandi song shoot is the hardest so far (Photo: ANI)

Kiara Advani makes her red-carpet debut at Cannes 2024, mesmerising in a Prabal Gurung attire. She recently discussed her role in her Telugu debut, Game Changer, particularly highlighting the challenges of shooting the song 'Jaragandi'.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani made her debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, captivating the audience with her elegance and poise. Looking graceful in renowned fashion designer Prabal Gurung's draped attire, the actor shared several pictures and snippets from the prestigious event on her social media. In an interview at the event, Advani reflected on her role in her Telugu debut, Game Changer, directed by S Shankar.

During a recent conversation with an entertainment platform, the Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) actress, spoke about the challenges she faced while shooting the song 'Jaragandi', which she described as the most difficult song she has ever shot. "In fact I think this particular song that was released, Jaragandi, was the hardest song that I shot for," she said.

The actor mentioned that the song required her to perform back-breaking steps, which she had to match with her co-star Ram Charan. Despite the challenges, Advani expressed the thrilling experience, praising the passion and dedication of her director and co-star.

The actress also shared her admiration for director Shankar, whom she described to be a 'passionate filmmaker'. She expressed her excitement about the film's release, which has been in the making for over two years. The actor's enthusiasm was palpable as she spoke about the opportunity to work with Shankar, whom she has always wanted to collaborate with.

For her first appearance at the festival, Advani wore a breathtaking ivory-white gown with a thigh-high slit. She also sported pearl accessories. The outfit, which was both simple and stunning, earned her widespread admiration.

