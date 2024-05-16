Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala Leave for Film Festival in Style - Watch

Hyderabad: Actors Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala, who are scheduled to attend the 77th edition of the Cannes at the scenic French Riviera, were papped at the airport as they headed for the prestigious Film Festival. Sobhita will represent Magnum India, a high-end ice cream brand, at Cannes, while Kiara is set to attend a dinner gala discussing Women in Cinema. Cannes Film Festival 2024 kickstarted on Tuesday and will conclude on May 25.

On Thursday morning, actress Sobhita was sighted at the airport in Mumbai. She grinned broadly and posed for the photographers at the airport before jetting off. Staying true to her fashionable self, Sobhita chose an outfit that was simple but elegant. She wore jeans and a blazer over a black top. The Ponniyin Selvan actor carried a black handbag and a book with her hair loose and no makeup.

Joining her at Cannes is another Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who was too spotted at the airport. Kiara looked amazing in the paparazzi videos wearing a long coat, matching trousers and a white t-shirt with a beige vest sweater. She went for a minimal makeup look, donned shades, and put her hair up in a high bun. The Kabir Singh actor will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner, highlighting the country's expanding impact on the international film scene. The occasion honours the contributions made by numerous women from throughout the world to the entertainment industry.

In addition to them, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari will also mark their attendance at the event. The international film extravaganza started with the debut of Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), directed by Quentin Dupieux, on Tuesday night. Moreover, Oscar winner Meryl Streep accepted the honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony.