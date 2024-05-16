Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted with Arm Sling as She and Aaradhya Leave for Cannes 2024 - Watch

Hyderabad: The 77th Cannes Film Festival, one of the most anticipated international extravaganzas, has got off to a pretty interesting start. A number of celebrities from the film and fashion industries will be walking the prestigious event's red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, will be present at the gala once again.

The duo was seen departing for the lavish celebration on the magnificent French Riviera late on Wednesday night. The actor had her right hand wrapped in an arm sling with daughter Aaradhya holding her bag. Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted a video of the two grinning broadly as they entered the international terminal.

Aishwarya, who frequently attends Cannes, chose to wear black trousers and a long blue coloured over coat for her airport ensemble. Aaradhya, on the other hand, looked adorable in black joggers and a white sweatshirt. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kickstarted just yesterday May 14 with Meryl Streep, the renowned American actress, being honoured with Palme d'Or during the inaugural ceremony.

Coming back to the Bollywood icon, Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002 donning a beautiful golden saree designed by Neeta Lulla. Since then, the Ponniyin Selvan series star has been a regular at the prestigious film festival. She made a stunning impression on the Cannes red carpet last year by donning a silver hooded cape gown from Sophie Couture's racks for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Aishwarya has graced the red carpet in gowns and sarees, making fashion statements each year. Now, her fans can't wait to see what she has planned for this year's red carpet. However, she is not the only Bollywood star walking the red carpet at Cannes 2024; other stars include Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditi Rao Hydari.