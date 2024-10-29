ETV Bharat / health

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

As Diwali lights up the sky with vibrant colors, it also brings about heightened pollution levels that can take a toll on our health. The ancient wisdom of Ayurveda offers preventive measures and treatments that can help mitigate the impact of pollution, especially for respiratory, skin, and eye-related issues that tend to arise during the festive season.

Purify the air at home

Burn medicinal herbs and camphor:

According to Ayurveda, burning herbs like neem leaves, camphor, and guggul purifies indoor air. These herbs have antimicrobial properties, helping cleanse the environment and reduce allergens.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Use essential oils:

Essential oils like eucalyptus, tea tree, and lavender can be diffused to reduce airborne pathogens and calm respiratory passages. Their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects make them especially beneficial during pollution peaks.

Strengthen respiratory health:

Turmeric and black pepper drink: A daily dose of warm turmeric milk with a pinch of black pepper can boost immunity. Turmeric’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties work synergistically with black pepper to enhance absorption and respiratory health.

Ayurvedic steam inhalation:

Representational Image (Freepik)

Inhaling steam infused with eucalyptus oil, ajwain (carom seeds), or tulsi (holy basil) helps clear nasal passages and reduces congestion. This Ayurvedic practice is particularly effective for those sensitive to pollution.

Nourish and protect skin

Apply protective oils:

Ayurvedic oils like almond, sesame, and coconut act as a protective barrier against pollutants. These oils can be gently massaged into the skin to prevent dryness, irritation, and pollution-induced damage.

Ubtan (Ayurvedic face pack):

Representational Image (Freepik)

Make a natural face pack with sandalwood powder, turmeric, and rose water to cleanse the skin and eliminate toxins. This remedy can help detoxify and soothe the skin after exposure to pollutants.

Soothe eyes with Ayurvedic remedies

Triphala eye wash: