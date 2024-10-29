ETV Bharat / health

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

This season, protect your health naturally with Ayurveda and make the most of the festival of lights.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)
By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

As Diwali lights up the sky with vibrant colors, it also brings about heightened pollution levels that can take a toll on our health. The ancient wisdom of Ayurveda offers preventive measures and treatments that can help mitigate the impact of pollution, especially for respiratory, skin, and eye-related issues that tend to arise during the festive season.

Purify the air at home

Burn medicinal herbs and camphor:

According to Ayurveda, burning herbs like neem leaves, camphor, and guggul purifies indoor air. These herbs have antimicrobial properties, helping cleanse the environment and reduce allergens.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Use essential oils:

Essential oils like eucalyptus, tea tree, and lavender can be diffused to reduce airborne pathogens and calm respiratory passages. Their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects make them especially beneficial during pollution peaks.

Strengthen respiratory health:

Turmeric and black pepper drink: A daily dose of warm turmeric milk with a pinch of black pepper can boost immunity. Turmeric’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties work synergistically with black pepper to enhance absorption and respiratory health.

Ayurvedic steam inhalation:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Inhaling steam infused with eucalyptus oil, ajwain (carom seeds), or tulsi (holy basil) helps clear nasal passages and reduces congestion. This Ayurvedic practice is particularly effective for those sensitive to pollution.

Nourish and protect skin

Apply protective oils:

Ayurvedic oils like almond, sesame, and coconut act as a protective barrier against pollutants. These oils can be gently massaged into the skin to prevent dryness, irritation, and pollution-induced damage.

Ubtan (Ayurvedic face pack):

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Make a natural face pack with sandalwood powder, turmeric, and rose water to cleanse the skin and eliminate toxins. This remedy can help detoxify and soothe the skin after exposure to pollutants.

Soothe eyes with Ayurvedic remedies

Triphala eye wash:

Triphala, a mix of three powerful herbs, can be steeped in water overnight and used as an eye wash in the morning. It helps reduce redness, dryness, and irritation caused by pollutants.

Rose water eye drops:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Rose water has cooling and soothing properties, making it ideal for alleviating eye discomfort. Use natural rose water as eye drops to cleanse and hydrate.

Boost immunity with Ayurvedic herbs

Ashwagandha and giloy:

Known for their immunity-enhancing properties, these Ayurvedic herbs can be taken as supplements to strengthen the body’s defenses against respiratory and other health issues related to pollution.

Chyawanprash:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

A traditional Ayurvedic jam, Chyawanprash is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress caused by pollutants. Taking a spoonful daily can support overall health and respiratory wellness.

Stay hydrated with detoxifying drinks

Warm water with lemon and honey:

Start the day with a glass of warm water, lemon, and honey to help flush toxins. This simple remedy aids digestion and cleanses the body of pollutants.

Tulsi and ginger tea:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Both tulsi (holy basil) and ginger have anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties. Drinking this tea can relieve respiratory discomfort and strengthen immunity against pollution-related issues.

Practice pranayama (breathing exercises)

Pranayama, or controlled breathing exercises, can improve lung capacity and cleanse the respiratory system. Techniques like Kapalbhati (rapid breathing) and Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) are particularly helpful in clearing pollutants from the lungs and strengthening respiratory health.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Quick Tips from Gita Ramesh, an Ayurveda practitioner, MD of Kairali Ayurvedic Group and the author of Ayurvedic Cookbook - Get fit in two weeks & Ayurvedic Wellness Cookbook.

Pollution affects people in various ways like breathing problems, cough and even skin allergies. Following certain Ayurveda procedures could help in reducing the side effects.

Doing Nasyam every day with anu thailam will help to stay clear from pollutants

Try adding ginger, garlic, pepper in your everyday diet a little more

Do steam inhalation with Tulsi leaves

Wash your hands, legs and face with neem water

Have Rasayana’s like Chavanaprakash everyday.

