Vivek Joshi Is Haryana's New Chief Secretary

Vivek Joshi has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Haryana.

Vivek Joshi Appointed Haryana's Chief Secretary
File photo of senior IAS officer Vivek Joshi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Vivek Joshi as the new Chief Secretary. Joshi will take over the reins from outgoing Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad, who superannuated on October 31.

Joshi is an IAS officer of the 1989 batch belonging to the Haryana cadre. He had recently returned to his parent cadre after being on central deputation. Joshi, who hails from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, will remain in office till 2026.

Joshi has completed his Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and also got a PhD degree in Economics from The Graduate Institute Geneva, Switzerland.

He became an IAS officer after passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. He has held several important posts. Not only this, Joshi has worked on many important posts in Haryana before going on central deputation.

He has been the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). He has also been the Principal Secretary and Deputy Commissioner of the Monitoring and Coordination Department.

He also held the post of Joint Secretary in the Finance Ministry of the Government of India from 2014 to 2017. He was also Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development from 2010 to 2014. He has also been a board member of the Reserve Bank of India and the State Bank of India.

