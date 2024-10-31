ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Polls: Remove DGP Rashmi Shukla, Cong's Patole Urges ECI

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has urged ECI to remove the state's DGP Rashmi Shukla from her post.

Maharashtra Polls: Remove DGP Rashmi Shukla, Cong's Patole Urges ECI
File photo of Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (ANI)
By PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to remove Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla in view of the November 20 assembly polls.

In his letter to the ECI, Patole alleged Shukla was a controversial officer who had sided with the BJP, and her continuing in office would raise doubts about holding polls fairly and in a transparent manner.

Patole said the ECI had ignored the Congress' request to remove Shukla but had accepted similar requests from the BJP to remove the top cops of opposition-ruled West Bengal and poll-bound Jharkhand.

The Congress had written letters on September 24 and October 4 seeking Shukla's removal and a party delegation had reiterated the demand when ECI officials visited Mumbai on September 27, Patole said.

"Shukla has allegedly instructed police commissioners and district police officers to file cases against opposition leaders and harass them. The police machinery is reportedly obstructing opposition leaders and workers, pressuring and threatening them. Rashmi Shukla's approach has been controversial in the past, as she was involved in the phone tapping of opposition leaders and has had cases registered against her," he said in the letter.

"After the BJP came to power, Shukla was appointed to the DGP post, and even after her retirement, her tenure was extended irregularly. For a transparent and fearless election atmosphere, it is essential to remove controversial DGP Rashmi Shukla, who allegedly assists the ruling party. The Election Commission should take immediate action to remove her," Patole said.

TAGGED:

