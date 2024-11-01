Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About The Bollywood Diva

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated as one of India's most iconic and influential stars, turns a year older on November 1. Born in 1973, Aishwarya rose to global fame after winning the Miss World title in 1994. Known for her mesmerising beauty, versatility, and talent, she has become an influential figure in the entertainment industry with a career spanning nearly three decades in Bollywood cinema.

Even before her Miss World victory, Aishwarya was a budding star. While in college, she balanced her studies with a successful modelling career. Her career began with small TV ads, and she soon gained fame with a notable commercial featuring Aamir Khan for Pepsi in 1993. This set the stage for her journey into stardom, long before she began acting.

In an earlier interview with a newswire, she shared that she had already received four film offers before entering the Miss India contest. She revealed that her decision to compete wasn't driven by fame; rather, it was a break from acting offers. Had she not entered the pageant, her debut film would have been Raja Hindustani in 1996.

Interestingly, acting was not her first ambition. Growing up, Aishwarya was passionate about science and initially wanted to become a doctor, with a particular interest in zoology. She later switched paths, choosing architecture at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture in Mumbai, only to ultimately find her true calling in acting and modelling.

Her contributions to cinema have not only made her a household name in India but also a respected figure internationally. She became the first Indian actor to serve on the prestigious jury at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003 and was honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussaud's, becoming the second Indian, after Amitabh Bachchan, to receive the tribute.

In 2004, she was recognised as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people globally, solidifying her status as an international icon. Further, the Indian government awarded her the Padma Shri in 2009, and France honoured her with the Order of Arts and Letters in 2012. During the 2000s and 2010s, many fans and media worldwide often referred to her as "the most beautiful woman in the world."

In addition to her illustrious acting career, Aishwarya has expressed interest in directing. In 2019, she spoke about her desire to explore filmmaking from behind the camera. Many of her colleagues have joked with her about directing, and she hinted at possibly taking it seriously in the future, teasing her fans with yet another potential direction in her career.

Aishwarya's personal life has also attracted significant attention, especially her love story with actor Abhishek Bachchan. Their engagement in 2007 was particularly sweet, with Abhishek proposing on a New York hotel balcony, using the same ring she wore in the film Guru, where they fell in love. Their bond remains strong, as seen in their shared interests and mutual love for Indian cuisine. Both admit that they prefer a relaxed approach to food rather than dieting, showing that even celebrities find comfort in simple pleasures.

Family plays an essential role in Aishwarya's life, too. Known as "Gullu maami" to her loved ones, Aishwarya's family nickname gives a glimpse into her down-to-earth personality. This side of her is rarely seen on the red carpet but is cherished by her close ones.

Honouring her beauty, a tulip variety in the Keukenhof garden in the Netherlands was named after her in 2005, adding a floral tribute to her list of accolades. As she celebrates another year, Aishwarya continues to inspire fans worldwide, not only for her beauty but also for her grace, talent, and timeless charm.