Watch: Preity Zinta Hugs Hubby Gene Goodenough at Airport before Heading to Cannes 2024

Published : May 22, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Preity Zinta is set to make a comeback at the Cannes Film Festival after a long hiatus. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband, Gene Goodenough, as she headed to the prestigious event.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta is all set to return to the Cannes red carpet after a long hiatus. The Koi... Mil Gaya actor was spotted entering Mumbai's airport at midnight on Wednesday. The shutterbugs captured her before she entered the airport premises. Preity smiled as she posed for them in a hurry.

However, what piqued netizen's interest and made them go 'aww' was how her husband Gene Goodenough walked her to the airport. Preity wrapped him in a close hug before leaving for the Cannes Film festival 2024. Preity reportedly made her debut at Cannes in 2006. She attended the premieres of two films, The Wind That Shakes The Barley and Paris, Je T'aime, and was praised for her sense of style.

In 2013, Preity returned to the French Rivera as the brand ambassador for Chopard, a luxury watch brand. The 77th Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 14, 2024 will run until May 25, 2024. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently wowed audiences at the prestigious film festival. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is also in Cannes and will soon walk the Cannes red carpet. Moreover, Kiara Advani was also at Cannes this year, although she did not walk the red carpet. Instead, she participated in a few panel discussions.

Coming back to Preity, the Dil Chahta Hai actor is making her acting comeback in the Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947. The film was officially announced in October, drawing attention to its star-studded cast and enticing plot. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have recently joined the cast playing key roles.

