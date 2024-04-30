Pushpa 2: The Rule Update: Allu Arjun Gears up for Underwater Sequence, Catch a Glimpse from the Set

Hyderabad: The next installment of Allu Arjun's Pushpa series, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is generating a lot of excitement among fans and trade circles alike. Following the success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, expectations are high for this sequel. Scheduled for release in August, the film is currently in its final shooting phase under the direction of Sukumar. Recently, the cinematographer, Kuba Brozek, provided an update on the film's progress, revealing that they are working on an underwater sequence featuring Allu Arjun and the rest of the cast.

Kuba Brozek took to social media to share a glimpse from the set of Pushpa 2: The Rule, sparking curiosity among fans about the scene being filmed. After fans bombarded him with queries about the sequence being shot, he disclosed that they are currently focusing on capturing an underwater sequence. Adding to the buzz, Kuba also shared a glimpse from Pushpa 2 set.

On April 8, the makers dropped Pushpa 2 teaser to mark Allu Arjun's birthday. The promotional video treated viewers to glimpses of the upcoming film, including a significant Jaathara sequence. This sequence, depicting a festival honoring Hindu Tribal goddesses in Telangana, showcased Allu Arjun adorned as a goddess. The teaser also featured Allu Arjun in a captivating fight sequence.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Following the teaser, the makers are gearing up to release the first single from the film, titled Pushpa Pushpa, composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Known for his exceptional work in the prequel, Devi Sri Prasad's music is expected to be a highlight once again.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil, and Jagadeesh. With Mythri Movie Makers backing the project on a grand scale, and Sukumar at the helm, Pushpa 2: The Rule is touted be a cinematic spectacle. The film is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024.