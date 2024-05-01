Pushpa 2 the Rule First Single Out: Allu Arjun Delivers Intensity in This Electrifying Song

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated first single titled Pushpa Pushpa from Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on Wednesday, May 1. This electrifying track, composed by Chandra Bose and voiced by Devi Sri Prasad, delves into the character of Pushpa Raj, portrayed by Allu Arjun.

Taking to Instagram, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Cheer and celebrate the arrival of PUSHPA RAJ with the #PushpaPushpa chant. #Pushpa2FirstSingle out now. A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

The song's intense energy, amplified by the chants of 'Pushpa Pushpa' in the background, is sure to leave listeners hooked. The multilingual release, available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali, is set to reach a wide audience.

The film's teaser, which was unveiled on the actor's birthday, has generated immense excitement. Allu Arjun shared the teaser on Instagram, thanking his fans for their unwavering support. The teaser showcases the grandeur of the Jaathara sequence, a significant cultural event celebrated during the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara or Medaram Jatara festival in Telangana.

Filmmaker Sukumar has thoroughly recreated this event for the movie, promising an immersive cinematic experience. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2024. The film's lead actor, Allu Arjun, received critical acclaim, including a National Film Award, for his performance in the first instalment of Pushpa, also directed by Sukumar.

The first instalment of Pushpa explored the darker side of power struggles and red sandalwood smuggling, with Rashmika Mandanna playing a pivotal role in the film. The sequel promises to take the narrative to the next level.