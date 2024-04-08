Pushpa 2 Teaser X Reaction: Netizens Rave About Allu Arjun's Electrifying Avatar

Hyderabad: The much-awaited teaser for Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally arrived. The teaser for Sukumar's film was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of the led actor Allu Arjun's birthday, adding to the hype. Fans of the actor have now reacted to the teaser on the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

As soon as the teaser for Pushpa 2 dropped online, fans and general audience thronged to their social media handles to express their opinion on the same. Much to the expectations, social media is abuzz with the hype around the film with the teaser elevating it further. From goosebumps to butter smooth swag, netizens took note of Allu's every move, praising the actor for his unbelievable makeover. Read on the X posts here.

Taking to X, a user wrote: "What a electrifying #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser mind blown bc Legit Goosebumps. Cant wait for #AlluArjun to recreate this mass hysteria Best wishes to team Pushpa from #ShahRukhKhan Fans." Another one issued an advisory saying: "Caution: Please carry CELEXA tablet with you while watching this sequence in theaters, it will control the anxiety. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser @alluarjun"

An X user wrote: "The hype is worthy. The man is unstoppable. His swag is smooth as butter. His intensity is as sharp as a knife. #Pushpa aka #AlluArjun is here to rule." Another predicted theatre response, writing: "Can already sense crazy theatre response videos going viral for this entry scene."

The film, which is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which was a smash hit, making Allu win his first National Award for the role. Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Apart from them, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjay, Ajay, and others. The film is slated to release on August 15 of this year.