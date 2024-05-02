Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule First Song Becomes Worldwide Chartbuster, Gets Most Views in 24 Hours

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule First Song Becomes Worldwide Chartbuster, Gets Most Views in 24 Hours
Allu Arjun's song Pushpa Pushpa from his upcoming film Pushpa 2 The Rule has become an overnight sensation, achieving one million likes on YouTube within 24 hours across six languages. The Telugu and Hindi versions of the song have emerged as the most viewed videos worldwide.

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is unstoppable! The latest witness to his star power is the overnight success of the song Pushpa Pushpa from his upcoming film Pushpa 2 The Rule. Released on Wednesday, the song has already garnered a staggering one million likes across six languages on YouTube, with the Telugu and Hindi versions emerging as the most viewed videos worldwide in just 24 hours.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster that had "Telugu and Hindi lyricals are the most viewed videos on YouTube in the last 24 hours worldwide" written on it. The poster features Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj character in his iconic posture. Sharing the poster, the production house wrote, "#Pushpa2FirstSingle is a 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑. Everyone is chanting #PushpaPushpa. A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

Since its release, Pushpa Pushpa has been dominating social media trends, with fans praising Devi Sri Prasad's revival of the magic. The song's potent blend of catchy beats, impressive lyrics, and a strong message has won over audiences, thanks to the combined efforts of Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, singer Nakash Aziz, and Allu Arjun's impeccable costume design.

This electrifying track is poised to become the party anthem of the year, reigniting the fervour surrounding the first instalment. Fans are going gaga over the song, with some taking to social media to rave about it. Meanwhile, director Sukumar is working relentlessly to ensure that the film meets the highest standards, with a release date set for August 15.

